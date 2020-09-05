How to Have a Productive Day When You Have a Chronic Illness

If you have a chronic illness, you might find that it’s a struggle some days to get up and get ready for your day. But everyone has tasks to do, and if you’re too fatigued to get everything done, you might go into panic mode. And when you feel anxious about your work, you might get even less done. Stress and anxiety can take a toll on your body, but with a bit of compromise, you can achieve your goals.

Consider Getting Your Medical Marijuana Card

If you have a qualifying condition, such as chronic pain, consider getting your medical marijuana card in Ohio. Many people believe that cannabis can improve their quality of life, allowing them to be more productive. Once you get approved, you can enjoy a daily dose of marijuana to help you focus on what needs to get done.

Break Down Tasks

You can make things more manageable by breaking jobs down into smaller tasks. Even if you don’t get the whole job done, you’re still getting something done. The amount you need to break a job down will depend on how complex it is and how much energy you have that day. It might take some experimentation, but since you know your body the best, you’ll create a strategy quickly. For example, if you’re working on school, try to work on one assignment at a time.

Listen to Your Internal Clock

Think about whether your condition is easier to manage in the evening or when you first get up. To be productive, you have to listen to your body’s rhythm and work when you are most productive. Don’t set yourself up for failure by trying to work when you’re exhausted or in pain. As long as it’s something you want to get done, you can move it to another day.

Make Time for Relaxing

Relaxation is important for everyone, whether or not they have chronic illnesses, but it’s even more important for people who are particularly stressed. Listen to some music, do something you enjoy, or watch a funny movie. Do what works for you. That doesn’t mean you won’t feel fatigued when you wake up, but you’ll still give your body and mind a break, giving you a bit of happiness. Some people find that doing a task slowly helps them relax and strike a balance.

Just remember that this strategy might not work for everyone. If you spend too much time relaxing, you might not get anything done. Many people feel that touching their pets makes them feel calmer, allowing them to think clearer and stay productive. If you have a pet, you can show them love when you feel stressed, which can put you in a better mood. Of course, if your pet is moody, you might want to hug a friend’s pet instead. If your pet rejects you, you’ll likely feel the opposite of calm. If you can’t have a pet at home, consider visiting an animal shelter or saying hi to a dog the next time you’re on a walk.