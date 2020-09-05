India will Lease Airports for Public-Private Partnership

In a major aviation move, the government of India will lease 3 airports through with 50-year public-private partnership.

The 3 airports involved in this new agreement where India will lease airports are Jaipur International Airport, the primary airport serving Jaipur, the capital of the Indian state of Rajasthan. Jaipur International Airport has been declared as the World’s Best Airport in the category of 2 to 5 million passengers per annum for 2015 and 2016 according to Airports Council International. Jaipur Airport is the 11th busiest airport in India in daily scheduled flight operations.

Next is Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi Airport which is also known as Guwahati Airport and formerly as Borjhar Airport. It is the primary airport of the North-Eastern states of India and the 8th busiest airport in India.

Latest eTN Podcast



The third airport is Trivandrum International Airport, an international airport which primarily serves the city of Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala, India. It is a secondary hub of Air India express and focus city for Air india, indigo, and SpiceJet. It is the second busiest airport in Kerala after Kochi and the fourteenth busiest in India.

This new public-private partnership is expected to improve the quality of service and delivery, according to HS Puri, Aviation Minister. It will enable the Airports Authority of India (AAI) to develop airports in tier 2 and 3 cities. So far, the Airports Authority of India has been running these airports. However, the transfer may not be a smooth one as Kerala has protested the move.

The southern state of Kerala is run by the communist party and is opposed to the ruling made by the Bharatiya Janata Party, the current ruling political party of the Republic of India. In 2018, the Adani group considered closing the ruling party at the center and was the highest bidder for 6 airport operations under a public-private partnership format. The airports included in this group are Amritsar, Varansi, Bhubaneswar, Indore, Raipur, and Trichy.

Get an email when more is published Your Name

Your Email*



#rebuildingtravel