Southwest Airlines announces new Miami and Palm Springs service

Southwest Airlines Co. announced plans to bring its Customers two new destinations later this year by initiating service year-round to both Miami International Airport (MIA), and Palm Springs International Airport (PSP), subject to requisite government approvals.

Southwest Airlines Chairman & CEO Gary Kelly shared news of the additional service points on the carrier’s route map in a weekly video message to the Company’s Employees:

“Our service to both of these airports will bring new, relevant options for our core Customers. Gradually, they’re rediscovering leisure travel across the country as their own situations allow. Adding these specific airports to our route map will bring us access to additional revenue at a critical time. It matches our available fleet with demand for very popular destinations.

Each airport fits our route system exceptionally well. Palm Springs is a great California destination. Southwest has long carried more Customers to, from, and within the Golden State than any other airline. Just as we serve multiple airports in metro areas across the country, South Florida is ripe for another. Miami will complement, and augment, existing South Florida service we have in Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach. Miami already sees some Southwest aircraft on a weekly basis as part of our maintenance program, so adding an ability for our Customers to travel there with us is a win. In both cases, the unmatchable combination of your Hospitality, our low fares, and our Customer friendly policies will make flying to these airports more affordable and attainable. And this is a time when consumers cheer access to the Southwest brand and our great value.”

The carrier’s initial flight schedule and service profile for each airport will be announced soon.

