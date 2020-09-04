United Airlines names new Senior Vice President of Airport Operations

United Airlines announced today Mike Hanna as its new senior vice president of Airport Operations. In this new role, Hanna will oversee the carrier’s worldwide airport operations, including United Ground Express, a wholly owned subsidiary of United. This change is effective immediately.

“In his 22-year career with United, Mike has led from the heart, empowering employees and making strategic decisions that have continually fueled and supported United’s success,” said Jon Roitman, the airline’s senior vice president and chief operations officer. I look forward to his leadership of the airport operations team as we help the best employees in the business navigate the challenges of the pandemic and begin to return our airline to the kind of culture, growth and prosperity we all want to see.”

Hanna currently serves as vice president of United’s Chicago O’Hare hub and has more than 25 years of aviation experience. He has held roles in all areas of airport operations, including cabin cleaning, lavatory servicing, fueling, ramp and customer service.

Latest eTN Podcast



“I look forward to continuing to work alongside the United team to move us forward during this unprecedented time and provide a great experience for our customers whenever and wherever they fly United,” Hanna said.

Prior to overseeing the airline’s team at O’Hare, he held positions of increasing responsibility at United’s San Francisco hub, ascending to vice president of Airport Operations where he led both the airline’s San Francisco and Los Angeles hubs. He has also served as general manager of United’s operations in Seattle, Salt Lake City and Ontario, California.

Hanna holds a dual degree in marketing and management from Humboldt State University and a certification in human resources from Loyola Marymount University. He is married and has three children.

Hanna will continue to lead operations at O’Hare until the airline names his successor.

Get an email when more is published Your Name

Your Email*



#rebuildingtravel