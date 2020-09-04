Emirates resumes passenger services to Amman

Emirates has announced it will resume passenger services to Amman, Jordan from 8 September. The resumption of flights to the Jordanian capital takes the number of destinations Emirates serves in the Gulf and Middle East to eight cities, as the airline gradually resumes operations with the safety of its customers, crew and communities as its top priority.

Flights from Dubai to Amman will operate as a daily service on the Emirates Boeing 777-300ER and can be booked on emirates.com or via travel agents.

Latest eTN Podcast



Emirates flight EK903 will depart Dubai at 1500hrs, arriving in Amman at 1655hrs. EK 904 will depart Amman at 1900hrs, arriving in Dubai at 2300hrs. Passengers travelling between the Americas, Europe, Africa, and Asia Pacific can enjoy safe and convenient connections via Dubai, and customers can stop over or travel to Dubai as the city has re-opened for international business and leisure visitors.

Ensuring the safety of travellers, visitors, and the community, COVID-19 PCR tests are mandatory for all inbound and transit passengers arriving to Dubai (and the UAE), including UAE citizens, residents and tourists, irrespective of the country they are coming from.

Passengers flying to and from Jordan have to meet the requirements of their destination.

#rebuildingtravel