Lufthansa processes €2.6 billion in refund claims from first half of the year

In the current year, the airlines in the Lufthansa Group have so far reimbursed around 2.6 billion euros to a total of 6 million customers (as of 02.09.2020). The justified claims received by Lufthansa in Germany by the end of June have been paid out to the greatest extent possible. Only more complicated cases are still open and require more intensive processing.

The number of pending ticket refunds fell to 1.1 million transactions. It should be noted that new refund claims are constantly being generated because flights have to be cancelled or guests cancel due to travel warnings. Lufthansa currently receives three times as many applications as before the pandemic. Therefore, the number of open refund claims will continue to develop dynamically, decrease further in the coming weeks, but will never reach zero.

Furthermore, customers can flexibly adjust their travel plans. All fares of Lufthansa, SWISS, Austrian Airlines and Brussels Airlines can be re-booked as often as desired without incurring any fees. This applies worldwide for new bookings on short, medium and long-haul routes.

Lufthansa Group Airlines Amount of refunds paid in Mio. EUR 2,600 Number of refunded tickets in Mio 6.0 Total number of pending refund requests (including new requests) in Mio. 1.1

