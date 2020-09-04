Jamaica Election: PM Holness and Tourism Minister Bartlett win

Prime Minister Andrew Holness was re-elected today in Jamaica’s national election. Jamaica’s ruling party (JLP) won today in a landslide claiming 49 out of 63 seats. This is also welcoming news for tourism not only in Jamaica but in the world. It will most likely mean the Hon. Edmund Bartlett, Minister of Tourism will remain in his post.

The Minister of Tourism for Jamaica, the Hon Edmund Bartlett is one of the most outspoken in the world. He truly has a global mindset with a local concern. He is the man behind the Global Tourism Resilience & Crisis Management Centre.

Minister Bartlett has been a master and leader in the fight to keep tourism functioning during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. He is known to think out of the box, is flexible and fast.

Edmund Bartlett was the candidate for the Saint James East Centra district.

Saint James East Central is a rural district that includes Montego Bay, the main travel and tourism resort town in the country. Mr. Bartlett represents the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP). The Jamaica Labour Party is one of the two major political parties in Jamaica, the other being the People’s National Party. While its name might suggest that it is a social-democratic party, the JLP is actually a conservative party. However, it has longstanding ties to the Jamaican labor movement.

From profession, the minister is an expert and has been an executive in sales and marketing. His Political career includes a former JLP Deputy Leader; former JLP General Secretary; former Senator and Opposition Spokesman on tourism; former Minister of Youth and Community Development; former Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and Culture and former MP, East St. Andrew.

Bartlett is a member of the Lions Club of Sav-La-Mar; Jaycees, Montego Bay chapter. He is a member of the Electoral Advisory Committee (EAC) and Founder/Patron of the Jamaica Foundation for Children. The minister was educated at St. Elizabeth Technical High and the University of the West Indies (UWI). He is married with 2 children.

His opponent was Noel Donaldson from the PNP. He served the People’s National Party as a member of the North West St. James Executive, Treasurer for the St. James Fundraising Committee 1981-1986, and is currently Chairman of East Central St. James Constituency.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness called for the early vote last month in what analysts saw as a bid to capitalize on people’s satisfaction with his economic agenda and early response to the virus.