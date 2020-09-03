Post-COVID tourism documentary film on Uganda released

Praised as “an excellent documentary… about Uganda’s unique wild places”, the heartrending documentary dubbed The Best Job Ever, weaves together the stirring true story of 4 youthful Ugandan men on a discovery odyssey of 14 wild days and 4000 kilometers to experience Uganda in the unprecedented times of COVID-19 lockdown.

Compelling, partly humorous, extremely wild, and carefully human, The Best Job Ever is a story from the people, the lands, and wildlands of Uganda.

The 1:12:27 long documentary film premiered on YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram, on the evening of 28th August 2020 as a lockdown special following a private screening with a few guests on the same day in line with the COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures.

Brian Ahereza, the Director of Photography, at the private screening on Friday held at Levels Kitchen said that everywhere they went, they felt welcomed, they saw a lot changed for the good. SOPs in place, lodges improving their accommodations, wildlands rejuvenating, roads being maintained, new trails being developed. “There was a lot of new awesomeness out there”, he added

“As one who loves the bush, I have never felt Uganda as alive as I did on the 2 wild week’s trip, and all I can say is that the Pearl of Africa misses and cannot wait to have people back on the road again”, Jonathan Benaiah, the Executive Producer mentioned.

Brian O. Jonathan, an experienced aerial photographer who joined the road trip attested to how stunning Uganda is from above, and how giving people a view from the skies close to God’s own was a great opportunity.

Messages from tourism authorities as well as those of business operators with a finely selected set of motion pictures and an informative narration on a sounded of less-popular African tunes give the documentary an exciting feel, making it a must-watch!

The Director of Casting, Charles Mwesigwa confirmed that the documentary would also be distributed through a series of local and international media outlets and played at a number of movie nights with the aim of creating hope for both tourists and tourism industry players.

The Best Job Ever was organized in partnership with Softpower Communications, Uganda Tourism Board, Uganda Wildlife Authority, Adere Safari Lodge, Pakuba Safari Lodge, Buffalo Safari Lodge, Kara Tunga Karamoja Safari Camp, Elephant Hab Lodge, Matoke Tours, Turaco Treetops, Exclusive Camps – Ishasha Wilderness Camp, Wild Frontiers, Uganda Jungle Lodges – Bugoma Jungle Lodge, Nyati Game Lodge, Levels Kitchen, GoExplore Safaris, Braca Tours and Travel, Tourism Powerhouse, Lacel Technologies, Roam Safaris, Sipi Falls Guides, Virtual Tourists and Panda Studios.

