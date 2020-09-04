Boeing shared a vision with African Tourism Ministers: Visit Your Country, Visit Africa

The African Tourism Board concluded its second ministerial virtual roundtable on Project Hope yesterday.

Mr. Omar Arakat, the Vice President of Commercial Aircraft sales for Boeing Corporation, addressed the group. Aviation is an important discussion in Africa, and a challenge even in non Coronavirus times.

Having Boeing on the panel was very strategic. [There were] some interesting revelations on the sluggish ascension to Continental Protocols like the Yamoussukro Decision 1999 on Open Skies ratified in 2000 and binding by 2002 after Heads of State endorsement.”

This was the feedback by Dr. Walter Mzembi, head of the Safety and Security Committee of the African Tourism Board (ATB).

Mzembi added in his evaluation: “This agreement still has 16 signatories to this day. There is no sense of urgency to reverse Africa’s laughable 1% share of the global air service market despite hosting 12% of the world’s population.

“Single Air Transport Market, a child of the AU agenda 2063 to expedite the implementation of the Yamoussukro Decision, to date has 34 country signatories and no traction.

“Perhaps COVID -19 could turn out to be the whip to accelerate both initiatives as countries now look earnestly to each other as source markets and destinations in the ‘Visit Your Country, Visit Africa Campaign!’

“The critical question is what are the Boeing strategies and incentives in this regard?”

Listen to the presentation by Boeing:

