South Africa Payback for Transparency Allows Gradual Reopening of Tourism

Deputy Director-General of the Ministry of Tourism in South Africa, Ms. Aneme Malan, represented the South African Minister yesterday at the second ministerial round table organized by the African Tourism Board (ATB). She gave a summary of the current situation on COVID-19 and what has been happening to the travel and tourism industry in South Africa.

Dr. Walter Mzembi, head of the ATB Safety and Security Committee, analyzed the feedback given by Ms. Malan in saying: “I think it’s fair to applaud South Africa for their consensus and cautious approach during this period. I can safely say South Africa led in terms of WHO template compliance; certainly, they have been a stickler for compliance.

“Their risk-adjusted approach reflects that following all the stages in reopening, South Africa moved from stage 5 to stage 2. No wonder they appear in the deep knowledge of being among the 100 safest COVID-19 destinations in the world.

“It’s payback for their perceived transparency. South Africa has recalibrated, and it comes back starting by intra-province travel and has now opened to inter-provincial travel, and will gradually move to regional despite an emigration challenge at their borders.

Latest eTN Podcast



“This challenge is clearly clouding authentic tourism from regional immigration. Inside South Africa itself, there is enough critical mass and a vibrant middle class with first-world lifestyle tastes ready to support the recovery in implementing domestic tourism.”

Listen:

Send in a voice message: https://anchor.fm/etn/message

Get an email when more is published Your Name

Your Email*



Support this podcast: https://anchor.fm/etn/support