World’s largest Lindt Chocolate Shop and Museum opens in Zurich September 13

The Lindt Home of Chocolate, a 65,000-square-foot museum complete with interactive exhibitions, the world’s largest Lindt chocolate shop, a ‘Chocolateria’ and the world’s largest chocolate fountain, will open its doors in Zurich on September 13.

Designed by the Basel-based architectural firm Christ & Gantenbein, the contemporary, light-filled museum building in Zurich’s Kilchberg suburb will complement the historic Lindt and Sprüngli factory building, which dates back to 1899.

Multimedia chocolate exhibitions will cover the origins of the cocoa bean, the history of the production process and the food’s cultural legacy.

In the ‘Chocolateria,’ participants can create their own masterpieces as Lindt Master Chocolatiers in training.

The pièce de résistance is the chocolate fountain, standing more than 30 feet tall in the imposing entrance, the largest chocolate fountain in the world.

