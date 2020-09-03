Luxury hotelier James Lim named Senior Vice President of Sunland RV Resorts

James Lim brings 25 years of senior leadership experience with world-class hotel brands, such as The Luxury Collection and Omni Hotels & Resorts, to his new role as senior vice president of operations for Sunland RV Resorts.

Prior to joining Sunland in July 2020, Lim served as the general manager for the Forbes-recommended Omni San Francisco Hotel. During his tenure with Omni, Lim was named “Outstanding General Manager of the Year” by the California Hotel & Lodging Association (CH&LA) in 2018.

ELEVATING THE ART OF OUTDOOR HOSPITALITY SINCE 1987

Latest eTN Podcast



“It’s exciting to work with Sunland RV Resorts – a visionary brand that has been elevating the art of outdoor hospitality since 1987. Our seasoned executive team is raising the bar for RV resorts by providing the superior customer service, unrivaled amenities and safety standards usually associated with five-star hotels in the great outdoors,” explains Lim.

“We are dedicated to providing guests with transformative travel experiences in outdoor hospitality. Our job is to turn the trending popularity of the RV vacation into a beloved tradition,” he concludes.

RV TRAVEL ESCALATES IN POPULARITY

RV travel is recognized as the safest and most satisfying way to vacation during Covid-19. After months of shelter-in-place restrictions, people want to relax and revel in America’s wide-open destinations, where social distancing is possible.

Eighty-five percent of people surveyed want to take a road trip this year and RVShare, a peer-to-peer RV rental service, has already shown a 650 percent jump in revenue.

Get an email when more is published Your Name

Your Email*



#rebuildingtravel