The Second African Tourism Board Second Ministerial Round Table Opened
Cuthbert Ncube, the Chairman of the African Tourism Board (ATB), yesterday opened the 2nd virtual ministerial round table organized by the Project Hope committee of the organization.
The round table was chaired by Dr. Taleb Rifai, former UNWTO Secretary-General and patron of the organization.
Speakers:
- Dr. Nedret Emiroglou, Director of Infectious Diseases, World Health Organizations
- Dr. Edem Adzogenu, Founder and CEO of Afro Champions
- Omar Arakat, VP Commercial Aircraft Sales, Boeing Corporation
- Nigel Davis, WTTC Ambassador
Attending Ministers:
- H.E. Alhaji Lai Mohammed, Minister of Information and Culture, Nigeria
- Mr. Ismaila Dione, Director of Tourism Regulations, ministry of Tourism Senegal
- Mr. Malan Deputy Director, Ministry of Tourism South Africa
- H.E. Hamisi Andrea Kigwangala, Minister of Natural Resources and Tourism Tanzania
Mr. Ncube, chair of the ATB welcomed delegates from across the continent, trying to unite Africa as a tourism destination. He pointed out how important it is for Africa to work together and face the challenges of COVID-19 with one voice.
Africa escaped COVID-19 in many places but is still sucked into the global perception of being an unsafe destination. Domestic and Regional Tourism is one of the alternatives ATB has been concentrating on in the first phase of Project Hope.
The second ministerial
Click below to listen to Mr. Ncube:
Send in a voice message: https://anchor.fm/etn/message
Support this podcast: https://anchor.fm/etn/support