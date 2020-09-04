What World Health Organization shared with African Tourism Ministers

Dr. Nedret Emiroglou is the Director of Infectious Diseases of the World Health Organization in Geneva. On Wednesday, she spoke at the second virtual Ministerial Round table of Tourism Ministers organized by the African Tourism Board (ATB) under the leadership of ATB Project Hope and Dr. Taleb Rifai, who is leading this initiative. Dr. Rifai was the former secretary-general of the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO).

While the race to find safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines continues, a month ago, African countries were signing up to a ground-breaking initiative, which aimed to secure at least 220 million doses of the vaccine for the continent, once licensed and approved.

All 54 countries on the continent have expressed interest in COVAX, a global initiative which is co-led by the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance (Gavi), and the World Health Organization (WHO).

Tourism is an important import for the continent. COVID-19 is one of the major challenges for tourism, even though some countries in Africa have recorded only very low levels of virus infections.

Dr. Emiroglou gave an overview of what was done and how the situation can be evaluated for the African continent.

Listen to her update:

