Who is Believing My Story? Tanzania Tourism Minister Kigwangala Challenges the African Tourism Board Ministerial Discussion

eTN reported about the Mafia Style reopening in a recent podcast in a rebuilding.travel discussion a month ago with Peter Byrne. Mr Byrne was given the Safer Tourism Seal Award for his vision and activities in helping to reopen tourism in Tanzania.

Today the Hon. Minister of Tourism for Tanzania, H.E. Hamisi Andrea Kigwangala gave a fascinating update about the unique approach in his country to the Second Ministerial Roundtable hosted by the African Tourism Board.

Tanzania faces an integrity issue by detractors who may not believe their story on COVID-19. They need assistance in positioning and messaging their experience and Brand Tanzania. Tanzania is in a league of disruptive thinking, and its gamble clearly paid as the Minister of Tourism shared a 95% near-normal life for the country’s population.

Tanzania needs applauding for leadership and not being followers of global templates not domesticated to local conditions.

This was the feedback by Dr. Walter Mzembi, head of the African Tourism Board (ATB) Safety, and Security committee after listening to HE Hamisi Andrea Kigwangala, Minister of Natural Resources and Tourism in Tanzania.

Listen to the Minister:

