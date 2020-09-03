Enterprise Takes Over Discount Car and Truck Rentals

Enterprise Holdings Inc., which owns Enterprise Rent-A-Car, National Car Rental, and Alamo Rent A Car, announced today its Canadian subsidiary has closed its acquisition of Discount Car and Truck Rentals, a Canadian car and truck rental company serving customers across Canada.

Latest eTN Podcast



All conditions of the closing have been satisfied, including receipt of a no-action letter from the Canadian Competition Bureau. The acquisition includes all of Discount’s corporate-owned locations and the Quebec licensee’s daily rental businesses.

Enterprise Holdings operates more than 600 airport and neighborhood locations in Canada. The combined entity with Discount adds over 300 locations across Canada.

The acquisition includes multiple truck classes, specially equipped trucks, and moving trucks, as well as cargo and cube vans along with a larger network of locations.

#rebuildingtravel