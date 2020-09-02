Israel Ministry of Tourism and Museum of the Jewish People to host grand reopening of core exhibition

Get an email when breaking news is posted Your Name

Your Email*



To announce the newest renovations to the Museum of the Jewish People in Tel Aviv, the Israel Ministry of Tourism (IMOT) has partnered to host a special Grand Reopening Webinar on Wednesday, September 9 at 1 p.m. EST / 10 a.m. PST. Participants from the United States and Canada will be taken on a museum tour led by Museum CEO Dan Tadmor and North American Sales Manager Grace Rapkin, which will showcase a sneak peek of the new three-floor Core Exhibition, which is scheduled to open this winter.

The opening of the new Core Exhibition is the capstone of a 12-year renewal process and $100 million capital campaign. In 2016, the museum opened a new wing, with two permanent exhibitions, including the museum’s renowned synagogue models, a fully interactive children’s exhibition and galleries for temporary, rotating exhibitions. Work on the new Core Exhibition began in 2017 and is on target for completion in 2020.

“We are ecstatic about the new exhibition that we are opening at the Museum of the Jewish People,” said Tadmor. “Webinar participants – and future museum visitors – will be taken on a journey through Jewish culture and history, showcasing the great minds of the Jewish people and the contributions they have, and continue to make, to society.”

Latest eTN Podcast



“The Museum of the Jewish People is a great destination for anyone who wants to learn more about Jewish culture and history when visiting Tel Aviv,” said Eyal Carlin, IMOT Tourism Commissioner for North America. “This new exhibition presents innovative state-of-the art storytelling that the museum is most known for, offering interactive displays that showcase key art, artifacts, people and places most important to the Jewish heritage.”

The new exhibition will triple the museum’s gallery space to 66,000 square feet. The story begins on the third floor, which presents Jewish culture and the contribution Jews have made to global civilization in the past and in modern times. The second floor follows the timeline of Jewish history, from Biblical times to the present. The exhibit ends on the ground floor, where visitors will be taken through the key tenets of Jewish life: Bible, Shabbat, Covenant and Prayer. Here guests learn about the foundational concepts of Jewish faith and the values shared by Jews and Christians alike.

#rebuildingtravel