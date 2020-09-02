The Luxurious Allure of Seychelles Reflected in Visitor’s Arrival Numbers

Get an email when breaking news is posted Your Name

The resumption of tourism is off to a good start for the tropical paradise of the Seychelles Islands once again as the destination opened their International airport for chartered and private flights in June 2020 and reopened to scheduled flights on August 1, 2020.

Hidden in the middle of the Indian Ocean, the tropical islands have made a name for itself amongst travelers even before the global pandemic.

Speaking to the national broadcaster Seychelles Broadcasting Corporation about the tourism performance since January, the Seychelles Tourism Board (STB) Chief Executive, Mrs. Sherin Francis stated that by the end of March the country had recorded around 88,000 visitors, which confirmed the predictions of the 3-4% increase made at the beginning of 2020.

On the way to a slow yet steady recovery from the impact of the worldwide situation, the destination has seen 2,359 visitors from June to August 23, according to the Seychelles National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

Although the destination has always welcomed a wide variety of tourists, one of its popular segments remain luxury travelers, which were predicted to rebound faster during this period.

In July alone, the islands welcomed 475 visitors through chartered private flights with 87% from UAE, followed by Russia with 4% and 3% from the UK.

With the return of scheduled flights from August 1-23,2020, the country recorded 1,754 visitors arriving to its shores. According to the NBS figures there were a total number of 1,040 passengers from scheduled flights, and the number of passengers from private flights were 714. There were in total 41 private planes landing in Seychelles for that same period.

