Medical gloves application to fuel future Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Latex Market trends

Pune, Maharashtra, India, September 2 2020 (Wiredrelease) Global Market Insights Research Pvt. Ltd –: Globally acclaimed to be one of the most lucrative verticals within the polymers and advanced materials industry, global nitrile butadiene rubber latex market size is projected to reach an annual valuation of more than US$2.5 billion by 2026. The recent coronavirus outbreak and the subsequent rise in the demand for medical gloves worldwide will positively influence future NBR latex industry trends.

Nitrile butadiene rubber (NBR) latex is a type of synthetic latex which is mainly used for dipping rubber for the production of medical, laboratory, and industrial gloves. It has a milky color and a liquid form and possesses excellent chemicals and physical characteristics such as high tensile strength and exceptional oil resistance.

Surging demand for medical gloves amid COVID-19

In the healthcare sector, medical gloves are among the most basic and vitals type of personal protective equipment (PPE) that are used to prevent contamination as well as the spread of an infection or illness during medical examinations and procedures.

Over the past few months, NBR latex gloves have played a critical role across healthcare facilities globally in preventing the spread of the coronavirus. Governments and regulatory bodies have issued numerous policies pertaining to the use of PPE, including medical gloves.

Several countries have reported a shortage of medical gloves, which has propelled the need to boost PPE manufacturing. The demand for disposable medical gloves is expected to further surge in the near future, as the FDA and other regulatory bodies do not recommend reuse of patient examination gloves.

Several manufacturers have ramped up their manufacturing activities to help bridge the growing demand-supply gap. For instance, Russian manufacturer Sibur had announced in April 2020 that by the year end, the company’s Krasnoyarsk plant aims to commercially manufacture synthetic NBR latex with an annual capacity of 3,500 metric tons.

The announcement comes in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and the acute shortage of disposable PPE across the globe. The impressive capacity of SIbur’s new production plant will enable manufacturers to manufacture approximately 230 million examination gloves per year.

NBR latex manufacturers in other regions are also expected to ramp up latex output in order to deliver a stable supply of technical and diagnostic medical gloves.

Advancements in technology and increasing investments in healthcare industry Increasing product usage in food industry The growing demand for gloves due to COVID-19

Some key factors impacting nitrile butadiene rubber latex market forecast

As synthetic rubber is mainly produced from petrochemical sources, fluctuations in crude oil prices might affect the industry forecast slightly. Also, the availability of natural rubber as an alternative may limit the product demand in the near future.

However, a strong demand for patient examination gloves and the pressing need to boost PPE manufacturing efforts in the upcoming months will certainly augment nitrile butadiene rubber latex market share. Companies operating in the industry are constantly exploring ways to enhance productivity and efficiency. The implementation of innovative manufacturing tools and advanced technologies will propel the nitrile butadiene rubber latex market outlook.

