3 key trends driving the Nanocellulose Market growth over 2020-2026

eTurboNews Syndication:

Pune, Maharashtra, India, September 2 2020 (Wiredrelease) Global Market Insights Research Pvt. Ltd –: The global nanocellulose market share is expected to witness considerable expansion, due to rising environmental concerns and infrastructural developments such as green buildings and smart homes. Nanocellulose is a solid, light element, derived from nanosized cellulose fibril-containing plant matter. The substance is manufactured from wood pulp and possesses several properties such as transparency, electrical conductivity as well as higher strength as compared to steel. In addition to natural sources, nanocellulose can be derived from renewables or unused paper production waste products.

Nanocellulose can be found in the form of either CNC (cellulose nanocrystal) or CNF (cellulose nanofibers). The size of nano-structured cellulose can range from a few to thousand nanometers.

The nanocellulose market demonstrates potential across a vast range of applications, from use in toys to largescale activities such as oil spill cleanups. Furthermore, nano-structured cellulose is also used as a packaging material in the pharmaceutical, medical and food sectors, owing to its ability to block the passage of oxygen, thereby preventing spoilage and oxidation of the products inside.

Extensive use of nanocellulose in oil recovery applications

With regards to the application spectrum, the nanocellulose market from the oil & gas segment is poised to register a 22.3% CAGR through 2026. This is attributed mainly to the extensive use of nanocellulose products as fracturing fluids in oil recovery applications, mud drilling and suspension methods for oil extraction from the ground. Nano-structured cellulose enhances the oil recovery process through myriad advantageous characteristics, including phase behavior, emulsification ability, high dispersity, and rheology, among others.

These features are said to be particularly apparent in applications where the temperature rises from 60° C to 120° C, due to increase in viscosity. Studies have shown that even fractions as small as 1% of aqueous cellulose nanocrystals in a core of low-salinity brine sandstone demonstrate recovery of nearly 62.2%, of which around 1.2% was the incremental recovery of oil generated during the nanocellulose flooding stage.

Meanwhile, the paints & coatings segment is anticipated to depict a commendable CAGR of 21.6% through 2026. Segmental growth is ascribed largely to the use of cellulose nanomaterials in the additive form to enhance paint & coatings properties such as varnishes and urethanes. Nanocellulose products act as rheology modifiers in these products, thereby influencing viscosity and subsequently application properties such as sagging, dripping, coverage, and splattering.

Request for a sample copy of this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/2423

Robust product demand from personal care & cosmetics sectors:

Nanocellulose industry size from the personal care application segment is projected to exhibit appreciable growth at a 22.2% CAGR through 2026. Cellulose nanomaterials in freeze-dried aerogel form are used widely in the production of several personal care products such as incontinence pads, sanitary napkins, diapers, tampons. Product demand in the segment is also boosted significantly by high scope of the material in applications such as non-woven products or absorbent structures, tissues, as well as antimicrobial films.

Likewise, the others segment recorded growth at an appreciable CAGR of 21.4% through 2026. Nanocellulose industry demand from the cosmetics segment is also likely to proliferate greatly over the estimated timeline.

Request for customization of this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/roc/2423

Rapid infrastructural development in Middle East & Africa and the Asia Pacific:

On the regional front, the Middle East & Africa nanocellulose market is slated to depict a sizeable CAGR of 21.7% through 2026. Regional market growth is linked with persistent investment efforts for largescale building and infrastructure projects, alongside growing consumer spending. Furthermore, initiatives by the Middle East governments to facilitate the advancement of the downstream petrochemical domain are likely to amplify nanocellulose market dynamics over the estimated timeframe.

Meanwhile, the APAC nanocellulose industry size is estimated to register substantial growth at a 21.6%CAGR through 2026, given the rising interest towards infrastructural developments such as smart homes and green buildings. Additionally, the expansion of manufacturing facilities and capacities in the region will contribute to an upsurge in demand for automotive exterior components, in turn stimulating nanocellulose market trends in the years ahead.

Related Reports:

Polyurea Market Future Business Strategies and Revenue Impact Analysis – 2026

Water Soluble Polymer Market Future Business Strategies and Competitive Analysis – 2024

About Global Market Insights, Inc.

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider. Offering syndicated and custom research reports, growth consulting and business intelligence services, Global Market Insights, Inc. aims to help clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data that aid in strategic decision making.

GMIPulse, our business analytics platform offers an online, interactive option of exploring our proprietary industry research data in an easy-to-use and dynamic manner. Clients get to explore market intelligence across 11 top level categories and hundreds of industry segments within them, covering regional, company level and cross-sectional statistics that make our offering a stand-out for decision makers.

Contact Us:

Arun Hegde

Corporate Sales, USA

Global Market Insights, Inc.

Phone: 1-302-846-7766

Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.gminsights.com

This content has been published by Global Market Insights Research Pvt. Ltd company. The WiredRelease News Department was not involved in the creation of this content. For press release service enquiry, please reach us at [email protected].

Subscribe To eTN Breaking News Enter your email to receive FREE news updates as soon as they are posted. After you submit we will send you a confirmation email. Please click on the link on this confirmation email to activate your subscription.

This press release has not been edited by eTurboNews and is published from a syndicated feed.

Click here to post your own press-release on eTurboNews