Aluminum Market 2020: A $250 billion Contender by End of 2026, Claims Global Market Insights Inc.

Pune, Maharashtra, India, August 31 2020 (Wiredrelease) Global Market Insights Research Pvt. Ltd –: The global aluminum market is poised for robust growth on account of widespread applications across several industry verticals. Aluminum is considered as the most preferred material in the defense and aerospace sector due to its ability to withstand high temperature, radiation, and vibration load. It is extensively used for manufacturing tanks, aircraft structural components and parts, ammunition components, parts of missiles batteries, and satellites.

According to the report published by Global Market Insights Inc., the global aluminum market was valued at $160 billion in 2018 and is expected to surpass $250 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.5% from 2019 to 2026.

Extensive usage of aluminum in national defense and security equipment is a key factor outlining its adoption across the globe. Aluminum is widely used in the creation of several tanks, ammunition components, aircraft structural components and parts, satellites, parts of missiles, and missile batteries. Owing to this metal’s capability to withstand low and high temperatures, radiation, and vibration load, it finds huge applications in the defense and aerospace sector.

Meanwhile, in the food sector, the aluminum market will witness heavy demand owing to its increasing application for packaging, particularly since it provides quality as there is no loss of valuable aromas. Almost 75% of the entire aluminum foil is utilized for household foil and packaging. In addition, superior features of aluminum foil like strength, barrier, and formability have further made it a vital part of several containers and packaging products.

Key benefits of the aluminum market report:

1. Rising demand in the packaging sector.

2. Growing deployment in the defense and aerospace industry.

3. Increasing urbanization and industrial developments in China.

4. Mounting demand for forged aluminum products.

2025 forecasts show China retaining its top position in terms of aluminum use:

China was at the forefront of the aluminum market share owing to substantial industrial development and urbanization. The rapid development of the Chinese economy is a prime factor for significant overcapacity and the building of various new aluminum smelting facilities, few of which are agglomerated. As per the new government regulations, energy intake for new and advanced smelters should be 12,750 kWh per ton only for liquid type and less than 13,100 kWh for ingots.

Forged aluminum products to witness significant traction:

Forged aluminum products are anticipated to gain substantial profits through 2026 since they can be used where safety and performance are highly required. These devices can withstand intense conditions found in various types of industries. Aluminum forgings are generally used in industries such as marine, transportation, commercial and military aviation, aerospace and defense, and transportation.

Leading market players:

The key business professionals analyzed in the global aluminum market are South 32, Aleris Rolled Products, JW Aluminum, Logan Aluminum, Arconic, Vedanta Limited, SPIC, and EGA. They have incorporated several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to heighten their stand in the industry.

