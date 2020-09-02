African Tourism Board Chairman Cuthbert Ncube concern for women

African Tourism Board Chairman Cuthbert Ncube presents his take on the role of women in Africa, and specifically in the African Travel and Tourism Industry.

This was recorded during the Tourism Sector Value Chain Webinar by ATB on Monday, August 31.

Cuthbert Ncube is the current chairman of the African Tourism Board. He was the Regional Vice President of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) and the Chief Executive Director of Kwela Fleet Management, South Africa and Golden Feathers Lodge in Cape Town. He has over 20 years’ experience in business leadership and business development, including his role as the regional vice president of the UNWTO.

In 2013 Kwela Fleet Management was accepted as an Affiliate Member to the United Nations World Tourism Organisation which is an organ of the United Nations. In the same year of 2013 during the United Nations World Tourism Organisation General Assembly in Zambia, Mr. Ncube was elected as the Regional Vice – President of the United Nations World Tourism Organisation Affiliate Members – Africa and also serves as a Board Member. He was re-elected in September 2015 at the Plenary Session of the United Nations World Tourism Organisation General Assembly in Madeline Columbia, 2017 saw him being re-elected again in London during the Plenary Session as he is serving his 3 rd term.

Cuthbert’s areas of expertise include strategic management, business development, International Relations, Cooperate Governance and customer service. He also has other business interests in the tourism industry including journalism and brand management.

Before getting involved in his current profession, Cuthbert maintained affiliation with all key role players of the Africa Tourism Industry including Cape Town Tourism, the Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Africa Tourism Partners, and RETOSA. He also collaborates with other African tourism experts to create economic development opportunities for Africans, particularly, in tourism, travel, and hospitality. He currently serves on numerous boards.

Kwela Fleet Management was established in Pretoria in 1996 providing services across all the major provinces and cities in South Africa including Eastern Cape, Western Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, and Gauteng, and has its presence in Lisbon trading as Kwela Europa. It has a highly experienced and committed management team. Among the company’s clients are government departments, embassies, travel management companies and private.

—

Send in a voice message: https://anchor.fm/etn/message

Support this podcast: https://anchor.fm/etn/support