ICCA partners up with Geneva International Association Forum

The Geneva International Association Forum (GIAF) was launched by the ASSOCIATIONWORLD Foundation in collaboration with the Geneva Convention Bureau and Congrex Switzerland earlier this year, now taking place on 17-18 September 2020 at the InterContinental Geneva as a live and hybrid event.

The much-anticipated two-day event will bring together representatives of international and European associations, non-profit organisations, federations, professional societies and NGO’s from, and in the surroundings of Geneva. Its primary goal is to establish an annual international leading platform for knowledge sharing in one of the world’s flagship host destinations for associations.

“ICCA as the global community and knowledge hub for the meeting industry association has partnered with GIAF with the objective of offering another knowledge platform for ICCA members and the association community. Sharing knowledge, collaboration and being creative has become more relevant than ever. I am sure GIAF will showcase and demonstrate how the association community can advocate its new and sustainable future.” Senthil Gopinath, ICCA CEO.

“Collaborative partnerships are more important than ever before. With the launch of GIAF, we are looking at collaborations and partnerships that make sense and that support the mission of GIAF. With ICCA being a leader in the international meetings industry for associations, it makes natural sense to collaborate and we are delighted that ICCA helps deliver sessions related to the events innovation and sustainability pillar at GIAF. Besides the focus on education to associations, ICCA and GIAF combine a number of commonalities. We are delighted that ICCA is part of the launch of the first edition of GIAF and we are looking forward to expand our partnership in the future”, says Kai Troll, President of ASSOCIATIONWORLD and spokesperson of GIAF.

The partnership also involves joint promotion and communications related to GIAF and upcoming ICCA initiatives.

