Greater Miami Convention & Vistors Bureau’s Rolando Aedo appointed to Destinations International Foundation Board of Trustees

The Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau (GMCVB) is excited to share the news that its chief operating officer, Rolando Aedo, will be joining the Board of Trustees of the Destinations International Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering destinations globally to excel through innovation and resource incubation.

“I am so proud to join this inspiring group and to be part of Destinations International during these challenging times. The lessons and practices we employ in Greater Miami can help other destinations, and I hope to act as a resource to share what I can while serving the greater travel community,” Aedo said.

Rolando Aedo joined GMCVB in 1994. He currently serves as Chief Operating Officer (COO) and works closely with the President and CEO on all operational aspects of the GMCVB including governmental relations and stakeholder engagement and support.

As the acting Chief Marketing Officer, he also leads the overall marketing strategy and brand development to drive consumer and business demand for Greater Miami and the Beaches as a preferred destination for vacation, meetings, conventions and major events.

With the Foundation’s focus on education and advocacy within the travel and tourism industry, Aedo will work with the other Board members to help determine policies, support development activities, and guide allocation of resources.

Destinations International is a professional group that serves marketing and management professionals in the travel industry. By embracing a powerful forward-thinking, collaborative association, exchanging bold ideas, connecting innovative people, and elevating tourism to its highest potential, the group provides resources, research and opportunities to the larger network of travel professionals.

