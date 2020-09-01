Hāna- Maui Resort joins Hyatt brand

Hyatt Hotels Corporation announced today a Hyatt affiliate has entered into a management agreement with Mani Brothers Real Estate Group, a leading Southern California based full-service commercial property firm that owns and operates one-of-a-kind landmark properties, to rebrand the 75-room Travaasa Hāna into Hāna-Maui Resort, under the Destination Hotels brand. Offering a diverse collection of independent hotels, resorts and residences across North America, Destination Hotels properties are individual at heart yet connected by a commitment to embody the true spirit of each location.

“Hyatt is excited to welcome Hāna-Maui Resort to the Destination Hotels brand and Hyatt’s robust Hawaii portfolio,” said Katie Johnson, director of global independent brands for Hyatt. “With more than 40 years of operations in Hawaii, we are pleased to expand our footprint on the beautiful island of Maui. We appreciate all the Hāna destination has to offer and look forward to sharing its rich local culture with guests while providing immersive discoveries.”

Located in the legendary town of Hāna on the eastern tip of Maui, Hāna-Maui Resort is set above Hāna Bay overlooking the Pacific Ocean. Hāna, known for its raw beauty and wild rainforests, exudes authentic Hawaii through its quaint ranches and pastures, local artisans, rich culture and history and close-knit community. The famed “road to Hāna” winds through nearly 600 curves and over 54 one-lane bridges leading to spectacular road-side waterfalls and plunge pools.

Hāna-Maui Resort features 75 guest rooms, suites, bungalows and family residences. Additional amenities include two dining options, such as Hāna Ranch Restaurant, an expansive indoor-outdoor spa and wellness center, two pools, a yoga pavilion and a plethora of adventure-driven and cultural experiences. The resort will offer unique transportation options for guests with both a private helicopter and fixed-wing aircraft to Hāna in the near future.

In light of COVID-19 local travel restrictions, Hāna-Maui Resort has currently suspended operations and anticipates resuming operations on October 1, 2020, in accordance with the state of Hawaii’s guidelines. The resort plans to remain open through a planned two-year phased renovation. Renovation plans include enhancements of all accommodations, arrival areas, dining outlets and pools.

Hāna-Maui Resort also joins the World of Hyatt program, providing members with opportunities to enjoy valuable loyalty benefits on qualifying hotel stays, dining and spa services, meetings, events and more as a part of their unique stay experience. Current offers available to Hāna-Maui Resort guests through Hyatt include A Warm Welcome Awaits.

