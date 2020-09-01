Strong earthquake strikes near Atacama, Chile

mm Harry S. JohnsonSeptember 1, 2020 22:28
Strong earthquake strikes near Atacama, Chile

Powerful Magnitude 6.5 earthquake struck near the coast of Atacama, Chile today. No fatalities, injuries or damage have been reported so far. No tsunami warning was issued.

Preliminary Report
Magnitude 6.5
Date-Time ·         1 Sep 2020 21:09:17 UTC

·         1 Sep 2020 16:09:17 near epicenter

·         1 Sep 2020 10:09:17 standard time in your timezone
Location 27.928S 71.394W
Depth 14 km
Distances ·         95.0 km (58.9 mi) NW of Vallenar, Chile

·         121.9 km (75.6 mi) WSW of Copiap�, Chile

·         218.4 km (135.4 mi) SW of Diego de Almagro, Chile

·         219.5 km (136.1 mi) N of La Serena, Chile

·         224.5 km (139.2 mi) N of Coquimbo, Chile
Location Uncertainty Horizontal: 4.3 km; Vertical 3.9 km
Parameters Nph = 95; Dmin = 43.8 km; Rmss = 0.92 seconds; Gp = 145°

#rebuildingtravel

Subscribe To eTN Breaking News

Enter your email to receive FREE news updates as soon as they are posted.  After you submit we will send you a confirmation email. Please click on the link on this confirmation email to activate your subscription.

livestream2
By subscribing, you agree with our privacy policy and our terms of service.
CATEGORIES
Follow on Feedly