Strong earthquake strikes near Atacama, Chile
Powerful Magnitude 6.5 earthquake struck near the coast of Atacama, Chile today. No fatalities, injuries or damage have been reported so far. No tsunami warning was issued.
|Preliminary Report
|Magnitude
|6.5
|Date-Time
|· 1 Sep 2020 21:09:17 UTC
· 1 Sep 2020 16:09:17 near epicenter
· 1 Sep 2020 10:09:17 standard time in your timezone
|Location
|27.928S 71.394W
|Depth
|14 km
|Distances
|· 95.0 km (58.9 mi) NW of Vallenar, Chile
· 121.9 km (75.6 mi) WSW of Copiap�, Chile
· 218.4 km (135.4 mi) SW of Diego de Almagro, Chile
· 219.5 km (136.1 mi) N of La Serena, Chile
· 224.5 km (139.2 mi) N of Coquimbo, Chile
|Location Uncertainty
|Horizontal: 4.3 km; Vertical 3.9 km
|Parameters
|Nph = 95; Dmin = 43.8 km; Rmss = 0.92 seconds; Gp = 145°
