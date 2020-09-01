FlyersRights: Masks should be required at airports and on airplanes

mm Harry S. JohnsonSeptember 1, 2020 18:36
Twenty-three public interest organizations have signed a letter supporting FlyersRights‘ emergency rulemaking petition to require masks at airports and on airplanes with exclusions for young children and medical exceptions.

“Federal guidelines that only recommend mask-wearing at all times at airports and on airplanes are not sufficient,” said Dr. Michael Carome, director of Public Citizen’s Health Research Group.

“This critical preventative public health measure must be mandated by enforceable federal regulations that apply to all airlines and airports.”

FlyersRights.org submitted the emergency rulemaking petition to the DOT on August 4th. The DOT posted the petition on August 13th but has not allowed public comments.

The docket number for the petition is DOT-OST-2020-0135.

Previously, the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA, the largest union for flight attendants, submitted its own rulemaking petition for masks.

