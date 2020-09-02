US Ambassador Lana Marks speaks about Women Equality and Women of Value Africa

U.S. Ambassador Lana J. Marks (born November 18, 1953) is a South African-born American fashion designer who founded the eponymous fashion brand Lana Marks. She is the current United States Ambassador to South Africa. She presented her diplomatic credentials to the South African government on January 28, 2020 and was appointed by US President Donald Trump.

Today the Hon. Lana Marks joined a group or tourism leaders in a zoom conference by the African Tourism Board.

She speaks about women equality, COVID-19 and the relationship between the Republic of South Africa and the United States of America.

