How the Minister of Tourism for South Africa sees Women of Value?

Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane, Minister of Tourism South Africa speaks about the Women of Value in Africa in regards to the travel and tourism industry.

This is a podcast hosted by Abigail Olagbaye and Dimakatso Malwela of the African Tourism Board, the Women of Value Initiative in Nigeria and South Africa

