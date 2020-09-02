How the Minister of Tourism for South Africa sees Women of Value?

How the Minister of Tourism for South Africa sees Women of Value?

Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane, Minister of Tourism South Africa speaks about the Women of Value in Africa in regards to the travel and tourism industry.

This is a  podcast hosted by Abigail Olagbaye  and  Dimakatso Malwela of the African Tourism Board, the Women of Value Initiative in Nigeria and South Africa

