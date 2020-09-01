No Tsunami after 6.80 Earthquake in Chile

Official U.S. Geological Survey earthquake alerts warn of a possible tsunami in the region. This warning was later canceled after a strong 6.8 earthquake hit 223 km N of Coquimbo

Coquimbo is a port city, commune and capital of the Elqui Province, located on the Pan-American Highway, in the Coquimbo Region of Chile. Coquimbo is situated in a valley 10 km south of La Serena, with which it forms Greater La Serena with more than 400,000 inhabitants.

No reports of major damages or injuries are known. The quake rattled Chile after midnight local time.