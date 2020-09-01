Will US-UK ‘travel bubble’ jumpstart world’s most revenue-generating route?

According to the latest reports, US and UK government officials are mulling the idea of creating a regional air bridge between the two countries, in an attempt to jump-start the world’s most revenue-generating route.

Limited travel bubbles could allow for British quarantine exemptions for US travelers from low-infection rate areas, such as New York, and help restart across-the-pond travel.

Even as the UK removes more and more European countries from its quarantine exemption list, talks seem to be moving ahead on a travel corridor with the US. Regional “air bridges” could allow people arriving from areas with low infection rates to forego the 14-day quarantine requirement currently in place.

Before COVID-19 restrictions were imposed, London-New York was the world’s most revenue-generating route, with over $1 billion in annual sales.

Business travelers to the UK from the US spent $1.4 billion in 2019. This is far more than the $495 million spent by Germans in second place, or the $265 million forked over by the French.

At the moment, along with all other Europeans, UK nationals are still prohibited from entering the US. Similarly, all Britons returning from the States are subject to a two-week-long quarantine. While all of the USA remains red-listed, some states and areas are experiencing much lower rates of infection than others.

