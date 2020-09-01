All-new Four Seasons Hotel Tokyo at Otemachi soars above the city

Rising above Tokyo’s oldest neighborhood and just steps away to the Imperial Palace, the all-new, thoroughly modern Four Seasons Hotel Tokyo at Otemachi is now open.

“We are delighted to welcome guests to the third Four Seasons in Japan, a truly stunning property that reflects Tokyo’s captivating contrast of modern innovation and honored traditions. In collaboration with our remarkable partners at Mitsui Fudosan Resort Management Co., Ltd., Four Seasons Hotel Tokyo at Otemachi will deliver next-generation luxury through its combination of design, service, wellness experiences and culinary artistry by award-winning chefs,” says Christian Clerc, President, Four Seasons Global Operations.

Located in the heart of this exciting city’s most prominent financial district, Otemachi is home to the headquarters of various corporations and multinationals. There are endless opportunities to walk amid the palace gardens and green spaces, wander nearby charming streets, and get in touch with contemporary culture through art, architecture and cuisine. With direct access to the major subway hub of Otemachi Station, and just a short walk from the main rail terminal of Tokyo Station, the Hotel provides the very best of this dynamic capital city within reach.

“In Japan, the art of hospitality is known as omotenashi; here at Four Seasons, it’s how we take care of our guests every day around the world,” says Regional Vice President and General Manager Andrew De Brito, who leads a team of 285 dedicated and highly trained professional staff. “Whether staying with us for business or enjoying a family staycation, meeting close friends for drinks or taking a much-needed break in our spa, at Four Seasons our utmost priority is the health and safety of our guests in an environment that is enjoyable, and memorable.”

Four Seasons Hotel Tokyo at Otemachi opens with full compliance to local health and safety guidance, with the added benefits of the enhanced Four Seasons global program, Lead With Care. Combining public health expertise with access to leading technologies and tools, Lead With Care establishes clear procedures that educate and empower employees to take care of guests and each other. Through the company’s work with leading experts, Four Seasons is leveraging world-class medical expertise to focus on enhancing cleanliness, guest comfort and safety and employee training in real time as the current situation evolves.

Four Seasons is housed on the highest floors of the new 39-story tower designed by Skidmore, Owings & Merrill. Inside, lead designer Jean-Michel Gathy of DENNISTON has created spaces inspired by a uniquely Japanese aesthetic and the panoramic views of the city in every direction – including Mount Fuji on a clear day – with a modern vibe characterised by clean lines and soft textures, relaxed color palettes, inspiring artworks and open spaces. Florals by Tokyo native Namiko Kajitani of zero two THREE enhances the sensory experience and breathes new life to modern day ikebana.

#rebuildingtravel