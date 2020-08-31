Belize revises re-opening plan for tourism

mm Harry S. JohnsonAugust 31, 2020 22:24
Belize revises re-opening plan for tourism

The Prime Minister of Belize, the Rt. Hon. Dean O. Barrow, made the official announcement that Belize’s international airport (BZE), the Philip Goldson International Airport will be opened on October 1, 2020, as part of the country’s five-phase re-opening strategy for tourism. Belize previously announced it would reopen August 2020, however, in an overabundance of caution for visitors and residents alike, postponed the reopening until further notice. The opening of the international airport will kick-off Belize’s third phase of re-opening, allowing for a limited re-opening of international leisure travel with approved hotels only.

Enhanced health and safety protocols for hotels, restaurants and tour operators serve as the foundation for the destination’s newest “Tourism Gold Standard” Recognition Program. This 9-point program seeks to enhance the tourism industry’s health and safety standards by adapting new behaviors and procedures to ensure both employees and travelers are confident in the cleanliness and safety of Belize’s tourism product.

Additional details on travel protocols and health and safety precautions will be released in the coming days to prepare travelers for their trip to Belize.

As the situation continues to remain fluid, these protocols are subject to change.

#rebuildingtravel

livestream2
Subscribe To eTN Breaking News

Enter your email to receive FREE news updates as soon as they are posted.  After you submit we will send you a confirmation email. Please click on the link on this confirmation email to activate your subscription.

By subscribing, you agree with our privacy policy and our terms of service.
CATEGORIES
Follow on Feedly