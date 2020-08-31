Number of US COVID-19 cases surges past 6 million

COVID-19 epidemic rages on in USA

mm Harry S. JohnsonAugust 31, 2020 18:56
Number of US COVID-19 cases surges past 6 million
According to John Hopkins University data, the number of COVID-19 cases in the United States of America  has surged past 6,000,000 on Monday, August 31.

6,002,615 coronavirus cases have been confirmed today, among them 183 thousand deaths. The US only passed the five million mark at the beginning of August, making the development quite a spike.

The surge in the number of cases can be largely attributed to lockdown measures being lifted almost countrywide, in hopes of boosting the economy.

The World Health Organization’s director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has called opening up without viral control precautions a “recipe for disaster. We want to see children returning to school and people returning to work places, but we want to see it done safely,” Tedros said at a news conference, the same day the US statistics became known.

USA has become the worst hit country since late March, when it statistically overtook COVID-19’s ground zero – China.

“No country can just pretend the pandemic is over,” was another point made by Tedros. At the same time, speakers during the recent Republican National Convention, like Donald Trump’s economic advisor Larry Kudlow, appeared to have said that the crisis has already been overcome, urging people to return to their workplaces.

#rebuildingtravel

livestream2
Subscribe To eTN Breaking News

Enter your email to receive FREE news updates as soon as they are posted.  After you submit we will send you a confirmation email. Please click on the link on this confirmation email to activate your subscription.

By subscribing, you agree with our privacy policy and our terms of service.
CATEGORIES
Follow on Feedly