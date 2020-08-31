Ridgeland Tourism names new Director of Marketing and Public Relations

The Ridgeland Tourism Commission announced the selection of Savannah Tirey as its new director of marketing and public relations, effective Aug. 17, 2020.

Tirey brings with her a wealth of knowledge in the realm of public relations, having served for four years as a public relations specialist at Mississippi Development Authority. In this role, she served as the Visit Mississippi marketing and public relations liaison, fostering key relationships with tourism industry partners and executing marketing strategies at the state, regional, national and international level.

She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Mississippi, and prior to working with MDA, she served as director of communications for the Mississippi Energy Institute.

“The Commission’s board of directors is excited about its selection and anticipates continued success in the facilitation of Visit Ridgeland communication activities under Mrs. Tirey’s leadership,” said Ridgeland Tourism Commission Board President Lan Pickle.

Tirey’s background and years of service interacting with media outlets and state destination marketing organizations will be instrumental in guiding and fulfilling the public relations and marketing and communications program of work of the Ridgeland Tourism Commission.

