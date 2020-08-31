Aquatech China 2020: First RAI exhibition in China since COVID-19 outbreak

Aquatech China 2020, the largest international exhibition for process, drinking and waste water in Asia has opened its doors at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai (31 August – 2 September 2020). Aquatech 2020 is the first RAI exhibition taking place since the outbreak of COVID-19.

Aquatech China 2020, originally planned from 3-5 June, was pushed back three months. This decision was made after closely monitoring and assessing the potential impact of the COVID-19 outbreak. In China the events industry is opening up again.

“We are very grateful to our Chinese and international partners for their flexibility. I am happy to announce that almost 1800 international and Chinese companies featured across 125.000 square metres of exhibition space will be there, ready to do business and to share with more than 80.000 visitors the latest developments for tackling China’s water issues”; according to a proud Maurits van der Sluis, COO of RAI Amsterdam.

Coronaproof

Van der Sluis emphasises: “A lot of attention is paid to organize the exhibition according to governmental regulations in order to ensure a safe, responsible and hospitable Aquatech China. They involve focal points such as hygiene guidelines, facemasks and temperature checking. During registration visitors have to provide their official ID-number and there is facial recognition at the entrance. At all times visitor flows are regulated.These changes are designed for the health and safety of our visitors”.

Importance of water technology

During this year’s political sessions Chinese government again underline the importance of sustainability, prioritizing a Beautiful China above GDP-grow. With water being one of the most important aspects within sustainability, this implies a huge growth of the use of innovative water technology to comply with the regulations for Industry as well as municipalities. Aquatech China showcases these innovations in all segments of water technology with a varied conference program with support from leading associations.

Aquatech Global Events

Aquatech China will again be held next year (June 2021), followed by Aquatech Mexico in September. The biennial Aquatech Amsterdam will be held on 2-5 November 2021. Over 85% of the show floor has already been sold.