Marriott International to delist from NYSE Chicago Stock Exchange

Marriott International, Inc. today announced plans to withdraw its common stock from listing on NYSE Chicago, formerly known as the Chicago Stock Exchange.

Marriott has decided to withdraw the listing to reduce administrative costs and requirements.

Marriott anticipates that the withdrawal will be effective on September 20, 2020, and that NYSE Chicago will suspend trading in its common stock before the market opens on September 21, 2020.

Marriott’s common stock will continue to be listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.

Marriott International, Inc. is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of more than 7,400 properties under 30 leading brands spanning 135 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world.

