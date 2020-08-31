Amadeus new agreement with Sunway Hotels & Resorts

Amadeus, an industry-leading provider of hospitality technology solutions, has announced a new agreement with Sunway Hotels & Resorts, one of Asia’s most prominent international hotel groups, to deliver a comprehensive technology solution enabling them to streamline reservations and loyalty programs across Sunway’s 11 independent properties in Malaysia, Cambodia, and Vietnam, as well as future developments which include a new hotel in Malaysia’s southern state of Johor, scheduled to launch in 2021.

As part of the 3-year agreement, the hotel group will implement Amadeus’ iHotelier® Central Reservation System, Guest Management Solutions, and website management solutions in various phases. Collectively these products will consolidate and organise important guest and operational data as well as provide actionable insights. This is a timely move, as data-driven approaches to guest acquisition and retention are more crucial than ever – according to recent Amadeus research. 76% of senior hospitality industry leaders globally are planning to target new audiences to make up for impacted revenue from their usual business mix, with 75% sharing that forward-looking data will be critical to executing their recovery plan in a COVID-19 context.

“As independent hotels, it can be a challenge to compete with the larger branded properties that have access to more resources, including a standardized technology offering. By implementing Amadeus solutions in our business, we can implement the technology that is most relevant for our processes. This lowers our overall operational cost while having access to the capabilities we need to deliver a wide array of offerings to our guests,” said Dato’ Tan Kia Loke, Sunway Group Senior Managing Director for Chairman’s Office.

Amadeus’ hospitality solutions enable the group to offer highly personalised services to its guests. Dato’ KL Tan continued: “As a hotel group with over 3,300 guestrooms and villas across a diverse portfolio, which ranges from luxury wellness retreats with private villas to 3-star properties with convention meeting facilities, the needs and demands of our guests vary greatly across all properties. By consolidating all guests’ data and providing valuable insights on individual guest profiles, the solutions allow us to create personalized and memorable experiences, which will help towards increasing the frequency of returning guests.”

Through Amadeus’ Central Reservation System, Sunway Hotels & Resorts will be able to organise its portfolio, rates, and inventory in a centralised platform, providing the core capabilities needed to manage hotel distribution and merchandising. Its scalable design lets individual hotels customise the platform according to their individual needs. Additionally, an API-first approach helps reduce the pain of costly migrations, making it easier for the various properties across the group to introduce these new technologies.

Meanwhile, Amadeus’ Guest Management Solutions will provide Sunway Hotels & Resorts with a 360-degree overview of their guest profiles through a streamlined and consolidated view of the guest database. This view allows its hotels to personalize each touchpoint of the guest journey and uncover more opportunities. For instance, a hotel can target guests with effective, tailored communications to deliver personalized offers or upgrades. They can also suggest local itineraries to help provide unique experiences. Ultimately, this enhanced level of personalization can help with cross-selling and loyalty strategies.

“We are proud to be working with one of Asia’s leading hospitality groups, and look forward to being part of its growth plans across the region,” said Maria Taylor, Head of Commercial, Asia Pacific, Hospitality, Amadeus. “Nimble solutions have never been more important to help APAC’s hotels survive and thrive. As a leading travel technology provider with an extensive footprint in the region, we are well-placed to support this expansion. We provide agile, industry-leading solutions that allow hospitality companies to make data-driven decisions that help drive profitable demand, improve operational efficiency, and increase loyalty.”



Sunway Hotels & Resorts operates 11 hotels and resorts in Malaysia, Cambodia and Vietnam, representing a collection of over 3,300 guestrooms, suites and villas.