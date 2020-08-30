Tourists on TUI flight from Greece to Wales bring Coronavirus to Britain

It was a wonderful holiday in Zante, Greece for a planeload of vacationers from Cardiff, Wales. Zakynthos is a Greek island in the Ionian Sea and a well-known summer resort. The harbor city of Zakynthos is the capital and major hub, centered around waterfront Solomos Square. Popular beaches like Agios Nikolaos, Alykanas, and Tsilivi offer swimming and water sports. Accessed by boat, Navagio beach is the site of a famed 1980 shipwreck resting in a sandy cove framed by cliffs.

TUI Flight 6215 from Zante to Cardiff, the capital of Wales had 7 confirmed COVID-19 cases after this flight on August 25. The entire flight of passengers has been forced to self-isolate after seven people on the flight tested positive for coronavirus.

Everyone who was on the flight is now being ordered to self-isolate at home – reports Wales Online.

Passengers will be contacted shortly but, meanwhile, they must self-isolate at home as they may become infectious even without developing symptoms. Anyone with symptoms should book a test without delay is the official message