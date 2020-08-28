Ghana’s international airport re-opening: PCR test required for all new arrivals

The officials at Ghana’s major international travel hub, Kotoka International Airport, have announced that all new international arrivals will be required to take a PCR test. The test could be administered at any of the over 70 sampling collection booths set-up at the upper level of the Arrival Hall, with the results being ready within 15 minutes.

A state-of-the-art laboratory, which is being set-up at the upper level of the Arrival Hall to process the samples, will transmit the results electronically to the port health stations in the main arrival hall before a passenger gets there.

Passengers will have to bear the cost of the PCR test estimated to be between GH¢200-400.

All passengers with negative PCR tests will then be cleared by Port Health to Proceed to the immigration counter and admitted into Ghana.

Passengers with positive PCR tests will be handed over by port health authorities to health professionals stationed at the facility to be transported to treatment or isolation centers.

By this arrangement, all arriving passengers who test negative will not bear the additional burden of an expensive 14-day quarantine, as has been the case with the many repatriation flights undertaken within the past few months.

New policy was announced as part of preparations towards the opening of the Kotoka International Airport for the resumption of international airline operations.

Ghana’s President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, tied the re-opening of Terminal 3 of the Kotoka International Airport (KIA), possibly on September 1, to the country’s ability to test each passenger upon arrival.

#rebuildingtravel