Marriott International expands its presence in China

Marriott International, Inc. today announced the opening of its dual-branded hotel, JW Marriott Hotel Yinchuan and Courtyard by Marriott Yinchuan in Northwest China, recognized as an “oasis in the hinterland,” a historical and distinctive destination surrounded by deserts and the Helan Mountains. Invested and established by Ningxia Genyuan Real Estate Development Co., Ltd., the dual-branded hotel is an architectural masterpiece depicting a “Grand Sailing Ship” boasting a total of 513 rooms. The property will deliver purposeful and memorable service to guest, from the warm luxury experience signature to the JW Marriott brand to the innovative and passionate offerings from Courtyard by Marriott.

Located in the cultural center of Yinchuan, JW Marriott Hotel Yinchuan and Courtyard by Marriott Yinchuan are adjacent to Yinchuan International Convention and Exhibition Center, Ningxia Museum and Ningxia Grand Theater. A 40-minute drive from Yinchuan Hedong International Airport, the area is home to local attractions including the Sand Lake, Shapotou Scenic Spot and Zhenbeibu Western Film City, an ideal choice for guests staying within and passing through the destination.

“We are excited to welcome JW Marriott Hotel Yinchuan and Courtyard by Marriott Yinchuan to our expanding portfolio in the northwest of China. The opening of the dual-branded hotel demonstrates the growing demand for travel as more travelers seek to discover new and emerging cities all across China,” said Henry Lee, President, Greater China, Marriott International. “This milestone opening signals a new chapter in the dynamic hospitality industry of Yinchuan, and we look forward to bringing our signature offerings to our guests through thoughtfully-curated experiences, leaving them with unforgettable memories from our brands.”

JW Marriott Hotel Yinchuan offers 247 guest rooms and 32 suites featuring floor-to-ceiling windows with dramatic views of Yinchuan skyline.

Courtyard by Marriott Yinchuan features 234 stylish and contemporary guestrooms.

