Lufthansa Group airlines: Over €2.5 billion in ticket costs reimbursed so far

In the current year, the airlines in the Lufthansa Group have so far reimbursed over 2.5 billion euros to a total of 5.6 million customers (as of August 24, 2020). In the last seven days alone, 140,000 refund applications have been processed and paid out.

Customers can also flexibly adjust their travel plans. All fares of Lufthansa, SWISS, Austrian Airlines and Brussels Airlines can be re-booked as often as desired without charge. This applies worldwide for new bookings on short, medium and long-haul routes.

Lufthansa Group Amount of refunds paid in Mio. EUR 2,500 Number of refunded tickets in Mio 5.6 Total number of pending refund requests of the Lufthansa Group (including new requests) in Mio. 1.2

#rebuildingtravel