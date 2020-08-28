Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe calls it quits

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has announced that he is stepping down. The announcement came just hours after he informed his ruling coalition that he was suffering from health issues.

Shinzo Abe, who led Japan for eight consecutive years, said he feared the illness would affect his decision-making. “I will not be able to make proper judgments due to illness,” the outgoing premier clarified, explaining his decision earlier in the day.

Abe has been suffering from ulcerative colitis, an inflammatory chronic disease, for many years. The prime minister himself revealed that his condition started to worsen around the middle of the last month, possibly prompting him to consider stepping down.

Moving on, Abe apologized “from the bottom of my heart” to his fellow countrymen, adding that he didn’t want his resignation to cause trouble for Japan’s domestic politics. With his eyes getting misty, the prime minister said it is now up to the Japanese to judge his legacy.

#rebuildingtravel