TAAI Appeals to Ministry of Civil Aviation to Reach Beyond Air Bubbles

The Travel Agents Association of India (TAAI) has forwarded an appeal today to Shri Hardeep Sing Puri, Minister of Civil Aviation (MoCA), requesting to permit airlines to commence scheduled flights and carry passengers to underserviced markets beyond air bubbles. This is subsequent to the meeting held by the TAAI President with Mr. Puri on August 20 along with the Minister of Tourism, Shri Prahlad Singh Patel.

The air bubbles permit point-to-point services between only a few countries which have signed the agreement with India.

The President of TAAI, Mrs. Jyoti Mayal, stated: “We have appealed to permit and open the criteria for airlines to carry passengers to various other countries beyond their hubs to the underserved markets. This is because in a lot of markets where there are fewer requirements for VBM or air bubbles are not created, these carriers shall be able to carry passengers as per specified norms to and from India and the transiting country.

“Since air bubble flights are also not meeting adequate capacity, this shall open up the capacity and give opportunity to member travel agents, airlines, and travelers to commence their activities. This shall not only enhance the economy but also provide a ground to cater to non-connected sectors from India.

“This shall enable commencement of business and act as a revival catalyst for member travel agents in India as well as restart economic activity between other countries with India. Safety and health norms are being followed by airlines, travelers, and travel agents as per protocols and advisories issued by governments.”

TAAI believes this is the right time to permit commencement of scheduled operations as global skies open up.

