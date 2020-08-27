Pearl Harbor National Memorial closing in accordance with Hawaii Governor’s Emergency Order

In accordance with the emergency order issued by the State of Hawaii and Oahu County, the National Park Service (NPS) will temporarily close Pearl Harbor National Memorial on Thursday, August 27. Closure of the park is a joint decision being made by the NPS and the U.S. Navy. The NPS is working service-wide with federal, state, and local public health authorities to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic.

The health and safety of NPS visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners continues to be paramount. At Pearl Harbor National Memorial, our operational approach continues to be centered on examining each facility function and service to ensure those operations comply with current public health guidance and are regularly monitored. We continue to work closely with the NPS Office of Public Health using CDC guidance to ensure public areas and workspaces are safe and clean.

