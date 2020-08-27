Road to The Mirage in Las Vegas re-named ‘Siegfried & Roy Drive’

Their names lit up The Mirage marquee for nearly 14 years. Now their names will lead guests into the resort forever.

As The Mirage reopens its doors to the public today, guests will turn off the Las Vegas Strip onto Siegfried & Roy Drive when they arrive at the property. The street was officially renamed for the Masters of Illusion, who were known the world over for their record-setting performance run at the resort from 1990-2003.

Roy Horn died earlier this year, at the age of 75, due to complications from COVID-19.

“I’m touched by this honor and I know Roy, if he were here, would love to see our names permanently placed above The Strip,” said Siegfried. “The Mirage was our performance home for so many years and this city has always meant so much to both of us.”

The new street name was unveiled in conjunction with the reopening of The Mirage after a five-month closure due to the global pandemic.

MGM Resorts CEO Bill Hornbuckle, said, “Siegfried & Roy helped us launch The Mirage and it is fitting their legacy helps us reopen today. Their incredible show played a tremendous role putting The Mirage on the map. Today, we put them on the Las Vegas map, forever.”

Reopening with the resort is Siegfried & Roy’s Secret Garden and Dolphin Habitat, which features more than two dozen rare and endangered big cats and dolphins.

#rebuildingtravel