Alaska Airlines announces new nonstop flights to Jackson Hole

It has been a challenging time, and for many the great outdoors has become a safe haven. For Alaska Airlines guests, the Grand Tetons just got a bit closer. Today the airline announced new seasonal service to Jackson Hole, Wyo., offering nonstop flights between Seattle; and the first nonstop flights from San Jose, California and San Diego.

“Jackson Hole and the surrounding Grand Teton mountains offer a legendary winter playground with a rich history, amazing service, and plenty of activities both on and off the mountain” said Brett Catlin, Alaska’s managing director of capacity planning and alliances. “We know our guests on the West Coast are looking for nonstop access to more outdoor locales and we’re excited to expand our footprint with the addition of Jackson Hole.”

With five-times weekly service from Seattle and San Diego from Dec. 17 through April 11, 2021, and twice weekly flights from San Jose from Dec. 19 through April 10, guests can hit the slopes faster with all flights taking less than three hours. Flights times offer afternoon departures from Seattle, San Jose and San Diego, for easy West Coast connections (hello long weekend) and late afternoon or early evening departures from Jackson Hole to allow for maximum time on the slopes.

Start Date End Date City Pair Frequency* Times Aircraft Dec. 17 April 11, 2021 Seattle – Jackson Hole Mon., Thurs., Fri., Sat., Sun. 1:20 p.m. – 4:20 p.m. E175 Dec. 17 April 11, 2021 Jackson Hole – Seattle Mon., Thurs., Fri., Sat., Sun. 5:00 p.m. – 6:20 p.m. E175 Dec. 17 April 11, 2021 San Diego – Jackson Hole Mon., Thurs., Fri., Sat., Sun. 11:55 a.m. – 3:20 p.m. E175 Dec. 17 April 11, 2021 Jackson Hole – San Diego Mon., Thurs., Fri., Sat., Sun. 4:00 p.m. – 5:45 p.m. E175 Dec. 19 April 10, 2021 San Jose – Jackson Hole Wed., Sat. 11:00 a.m. – 2:15 p.m. E175 Dec. 19 April 10, 2021 Jackson Hole – San Jose Wed., Sat. 3:00 p.m. – 4:35 p.m. E175 *All times local. Frequency subject to change.

“We know this is a challenging time for travelers and for our local community; offering non-stop service to Jackson Hole will appeal to skiers/snowboarders and winter enthusiasts, while providing a great option for many of our locals with family and/or business connections on the West Coast,” said Senator Mike Gierau, chair of JH AIR.

Guests will fly onboard the Embraer 175 jet from all departure cities and enjoy the experience they have come to know and love about Alaska, including three classes of service and Wi-Fi, as well as Next-Level Care – the layers of nearly 100 actions taken to ensure the safety of guests and employees during the COVID-19 pandemic. Those actions include enhanced aircraft and airport cleaning; mandatory facial masks; hospital-grade HEPA air filters, an air filtration system that brings fresh, outside air into the cabin every three minutes; hand-sanitizing stations throughout the journey and more.

