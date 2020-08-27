Russian Aeroflot re-elects Chairman of its Board of Directors

The Board of Directors of PJSC Aeroflot has re-elected Evgeny Dietrich, Russian Minister of Transport, as Chairman. The Board of Directors meeting was held on 26 August 2020 with absentee voting.

The meeting also determined the status of Board of Directors members. The newly elected independent directors are Yaroslav Kuzminov, Rector of the National Research University-Higher School of Economics; Roman Pakhomov, CEO of Avia Capital Services LLC; and Igor Kamenskoy, Managing Director at Renaissance Broker.

The meeting confirmed the chairmen and members of the permanent committees of the Board of Directors. Roman Pakhomov will head the Audit Committee, and Igor Kamenskoy will oversee the Personnel and Remuneration and Strategy Committees.

The new Board was elected by the decision of the Annual General Meeting of shareholders of Aeroflot and took up its duties on 28 July 2020.

One of the Board’s key tasks is the achievement of the goals set out in Aeroflot Group’s Strategy 2028 (Strategy “30/30”). These include an increase in the Group’s passenger traffic to 130 million passengers by 2028 and a reduction in economy-class fares by an average of 30% through further development of the Pobeda low-cost carrier.

