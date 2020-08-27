Dubai – Bangkok again on Emirates with COVID-19 medical expenses included

Emirates announces the resumption of passenger services to Bangkok with daily flights starting from 1 September.

Customers can now travel with confidence, as Emirates has committed to cover COVID-19 related medical expenses, free of cost, should they be diagnosed with COVID-19 during their travel while they are away from home. This cover is immediately effective for customers flying on Emirates until 31 October 2020 (first flight to be completed on or before 31 October 2020), and is valid for 31 days from the moment they fly the first sector of their journey. This means Emirates customers can continue to benefit from the added assurance of this cover, even if they travel onwards to another city after arriving at their Emirates destination. For more details: www.emirates.com/COVID19assistance .

The resumption of flights to Bangkok will expand Emirates’ current network to 78 cities in September, offering travelers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific convenient connections via Dubai to the popular Thai destination.

Flights between Dubai and Bangkok will be operated with an Emirates Boeing 777-300ER aircraft offering seats in First, Business and Economy class. Starting from 1 September, flight EK384 will depart Dubai daily at 01:50 and arrive in Bangkok at 11:30, while the return flight, EK385, will depart Bangkok at 03:25, and arrive in Dubai at 06:35, from 2 September.

In addition, First and Business Class customers can enjoy Emirates’ Chauffeur Drive service on departure from Bangkok, in Dubai, and relax in Emirates’ Lounge facility at Dubai International Airport, with health and safety measures in place.

Customers can stopover or travel to Dubai as the city has re-opened for international business and leisure visitors. Ensuring the safety of travelers, visitors, and the community, COVID-19 PCR tests are mandatory for all inbound and transit passengers arriving to Dubai (and the UAE), including UAE citizens, residents and tourists, irrespective of the country they are coming from.

