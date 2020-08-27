Monster Hurricane hits Louisiana with 241 km/h winds

“TAKE COVER NOW” Hurricane Laura makes landfall over southwestern Louisiana At around 1 am Central Time, Hurricane Laura has made landfall in southwestern Louisiana near Cameron as a category 4 #hurricane. The maximum sustained winds were 150 mph, with a minimum central pressure of 938 mb. Potentially catastrophic impacts will continue. More: http://hurricanes.gov

Laura is the stongest hurricane wind-wise to strike Louisiana in 164 years.

Coastal residents in Texas and Louisiana who didn’t evacuate may face storm surges of up to 20 feet. “Know that it’s just you and God,” warned the mayor of Port Arthur, Texas.